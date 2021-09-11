Shinty: Big wins for Glasgow Mid Argyll and Newtonmore as attention turns to next weekend's Camanachd Cup Final

Shinty round-up.

The luxury of a full squad to choose from reaped rewards as Ewen Fraser scored twice in each half with Ally McKerracher adding a double. Backed up by Oliver MacRae and Brian Slattery who also hit the target, the win clinched a semi-final meeting with Kyles Athletic.

Campbell Watt netted twice as Inveraray also secured a last-four place with a 3-0 victory over Oban Celtic at the Winterton. Ruaraidh Graham got the third in stoppage time. It was Oban Celtic’s first match in five weeks and now Oban Camanachd lie in wait next in the semis for Inveraray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Fort William beat Skye Camanachd 5-2 in their rearranged Mowi League A clash at An Aird.

Lachie Shaw bagged a brace with Arran MacPhee, Lewis Morrison and Cam Stephen also netting. Somhairle MacDonald and Jordan Murchison replied for Skye.

Kevin Bartlett put Caberfeidh ahead at Kingussie in Mowi League C but both Roddy Young and Dylan Borthwick scored twice and Liam Borthwick the other to seal Kingussie’s 5-1 triumph.

Newtonmore were convincing 7-0 winners at Strathglass. Iain Robinson and Struan Ross both grabbed hat-tricks whilst and Conor Jones converted from the penalty spot.

All attention now turns to Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final between Kinlochshiel and Lovat in Oban.

The cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final between Fort William and Glenurquhart as well as the league meetings between Kilmallie and Kinlochshiel, Skye and Lochaber, Beauly and Lovat and Aberdour and Oban Camanachd were all postponed.