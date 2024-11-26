Scottish sport celebrated as 3 new inductees added to Hall of Fame

Grainger, Montgomerie and Anderson take list past 100 mark

Three Scottish athletes will be inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame next week.

Swimmer Jim Anderson, rower Katherine Grainger and golfer Colin Montgomerie take the sportscotland-led list to 101 after the latest inductees were revealed.

Anderson, born in 1963, landed 17 Paralympic Games medals in total, six of which were gold, and was a nine-time world champion across 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle S2. Fellow OBE Montgomerie won 54 professional titles and is a former Ryder Cup captain, while Dame Katherine took Olympic gold in the double sculls at the London 2012 Games. She also has four Olympic silvers and six world championship golds to her name.

Katherine Grainger won Olympic gold in 2012. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Grainger said: "From giving me great enjoyment at a young age, to a long career and happy as an athlete on the world stage and now in my role as chair of UK Sport, the impact it has had on me is momentous. I am incredibly thankful to be recognised in this way and to share the Hall of Fame with so many sporting heroes and iconic individuals that I deeply admire.”

Montgomerie commented: "It is truly a great honour and when you see the other inductees, it is a fabulous list and something I am very proud to be a part of. When you think about all of the Scottish success that we’ve had, given that we are such a small country. It’s great that my name will be there forever, and my grandchildren can see it up in lights.”

Anderson said: "I'm honoured, delighted and privileged to have been nominated to be part of the Hall of Fame."