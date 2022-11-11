Scottish skaters ‘have never felt so emotional’ as they opened first ever UK Grand Prix

Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby opened the first ever Grand Prix competition to be held in the UK. Pic: Annabel Mansell

The pair were the first skaters to take to the ice in the pairs event of the MHK John Wilson Trophy Grand Prix, one of six elite competitions held around the world.

"I was overwhelmed, Said Ms Vaipan-Law. “I have never felt so emotional before getting into my starting position.”

Mr Digby added: "The amount of noise and support from the crowd was amazing and to start the competition was incredible. There were so many British flags, you never see that. Every time I looked up, I could see ten, fifteen GB flags. And then to have to stand for the national anthem before the start. I got goosebumps."

The couple scored a season's best of 50.20 in the short programme, finishing seventh out of seven competitors.

"That's our season’s best – and our personal best at a major international competition," said Mr Digby. "There was just a few little errors towards the end. To deliver what we did in front of that crowd was very special.”

The Grand Prix is being held in the UK for the first time after competitions usually held in China and Russia were relocated due to the war in Ukraine and Covid travel restrictions respectively.

“It's only fitting that a British Pair will open the first-ever Grand Prix to take place in the UK," said sporting body British Ice Skating ahead of the event.

The pairs short programme competition was the first discipline in the event and will be followed by the men's competition later tonight where British skaters Edward Appleby and Graham Newberry will take to the ice.

Leading the pairs event is Alex Knierim and Brandon Frazier from the US, who scored a season’s best of 75.88.