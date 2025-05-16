China's Lei Peifan is the defending champion at this year's Scottish Open. | Getty Images

The stars of the sport are heading to Edinburgh - an early Christmas present for Scottish snooker fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly known by a number of other names - including the International Open, Matchroom Trophy and Players Championship - the Scottish Open snooker competition dates back to 1981.

It became the Scottish Open in 1998 when it was held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, moving to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it’s been held at a number of venues, including the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, and back to Glasgow in the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Champions over the years have included Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Marco Fu, Peter Ebdon, Jimmy White and Mark Selby. The defending champion is Lei Peifan who beat compatriot Wu Yize 9-5 in the final.

This year it’s returning to Scotland’s Capital, where it has been played since 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to go.

When does the Scottish Open snooker take place in 2025?

The tournament starts on Monday, December 15, with the final being played on Sunday, December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the 2025 Scottish Open snooker being played?

The tournament is held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Who plays in the Scottish Open Snooker?

A total of 64 players compete in the main draw of the tournament - 32 qualifiers and the top 32 players in the world. That means you’re likely to see local hero John Higgins, new world champion Zhao Xintong, world number one Judd Trump, and a host of other stars like Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson.

Can I get tickets to see the snooker in Edinburgh?

Tickets are still available for for all days, starting at just £18.15 for a single session, here.

You have the option of playing for a single evening session, or just the evening session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most expensive ticket price is for the evening of the final, which costs £44.

Can I watch the Scottish Open on television?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Edinburgh, you can catch all the action on television.

It will be broadcast on Eurosport which is available for free to Sky and Virgin Media customers. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add it via Discovery Plus for £6.99 a month.

Those without an existing television subscription service can watch Eurosport direct on Discovery Plus - sign up on their website for £3.99 per month for the first six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the format?

It’s a straight knock-out tournament, with matches being the best of seven frames (first to four) until the quarter-finals which are best of nine (first to five). The semi-finals are then the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of the last 64 being the best of 17 (first to 9) over two sessions of play.

What is the prize money at the Scottish Open snooker 2025?

There is a total of £550,000 will be up for grabs, with the winner getting £100,000, the runner-up: £45,000, the semi-finalists £21,000, quarter-finalists £13,200.

Even getting to the last 16 will win you £9,000, last 32 £5,400 and last 64 £3,600. The player with the highest break gets a bonus of £5,000.