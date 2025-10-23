Three of the stars taking part in the Scottish Open Snooker this year. | Getty Images

We now know the lineup for Scotland’s biggest snooker competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly known by a number of other names - including the International Open, Matchroom Trophy and Players Championship - the Scottish Open snooker competition dates back to 1981.

It became the Scottish Open in 1998 when it was held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, moving to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it’s been held at a number of venues, including the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, and back to Glasgow in the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Champions over the years have included Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Marco Fu, Peter Ebdon, Jimmy White and Mark Selby. The defending champion is Lei Peifan who beat compatriot Wu Yize 9-5 in the final.

This year it’s returning to Scotland’s Capital, where it has been played since 2022, and the full draw is now out.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to go.

When does the Scottish Open snooker take place in 2025?

The tournament starts on Monday, December 15, with the final being played on Sunday, December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the 2025 Scottish Open snooker being played?

The tournament is held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Who plays in the Scottish Open Snooker?

A total of 64 players compete in the main draw of the tournament - 32 qualifiers and the top 32 players in the world. Qualification is now complete so we know all 64 players.

What are some of the key first round matches?

Here are some of the opening games to get most excited about:

Scotland's four-time Crucible king John Higgins v Antoni Kowalski. 1pm on Monday, December 15.

British Open champion Shaun Murphy v Liu Hongyu. Not before 2pm on Monday, December 15.

World number three and Saudi Masters champion Neil Robertson v He Guoqiang. 7pm on Monday, December 15.

Reigning World Champion Zhao Xintong v Robert Milkins. Not before 8pm on Monday, December 15.

Former UK Champion Stephen Maguire v Chang Bingyu. Not before 8pm on Monday, December 15.

Scotland's Anthony McGill v Tom Ford. 1pm on Tuesday, December 16.

Xi'an Grand Prix champion Mark Williams v Ben Mertens. 1pm on Tuesday, December 16.

Four-time World Champion Mark Selby v Robbie McGuigan. Not before 2pm on Tuesday, December 16.

World number two Kyren Wilson v Gao Yang. 7pm on Tuesday, December 16.

BetVictor English Open champion Mark Allen v Ishpreet Singh Chadha. Not before 8pm on Tuesday, December 16.

What is the full first round draw?

Here’s how the opening round is looking:

Yuan Sijun v Ben Woollaston

Chris Wakelin v Oliver Line

Tom Ford v Anthony McGill

Stuart Bingham v Artemijs Zizins

Shaun Murphy v Liu Hongyu

Zhou Yuelong v Sam Craigie

Xiao Guodong v Michael Holt

Mark Williams v Ben Mertens

Jackson Page v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Barry Hawkins v Jiang Jun

David Gilbert v Ashley Hugill

Wu Yize v Ian Burns

Gary Wilson v Lan Yuhao

Matthew Selt v Ryan Day

Neil Robertson v He Guoqiang

Kyren Wilson v Gao Yang

Pang Junxu v Robbie Williams

Si Jiahui v Mark Davis

Stephen Maguire v Chang Bingyu

Hossein Vafaei v David Grace

Mark Selby v Robbie McGuigan

Noppon Saengkham v Liam Pullen

John Higgins v Antoni Kowalski

Mark Allen v Ishpreet Singh Chadha

Jack Lisowski v Wang Yuchen

Zhang Anda v Fan Zhengyi

Jak Jones v Matthew Stevens

Elliot Slessor v Steven Hallworth

Ali Carter v Zak Surety

Joe O'Connor v Stan Moody

Zhao Xintong v Robert Milkins

Can I get tickets to see the snooker in Edinburgh?

Tickets are still available for for all days, starting at just £18.15 for a single session, here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have the option of playing for a single evening session, or just the evening session.

The most expensive ticket price is for the evening of the final, which costs £44.

Can I watch the Scottish Open on television?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Edinburgh, you can catch all the action on television.

It will be broadcast on Eurosport which is available for free to Sky and Virgin Media customers. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add it via Discovery Plus for £6.99 a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those without an existing television subscription service can watch Eurosport direct on Discovery Plus - sign up on their website for £3.99 per month for the first six months.

What is the format?

It’s a straight knock-out tournament, with matches being the best of seven frames (first to four) until the quarter-finals which are best of nine (first to five). The semi-finals are then the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of the last 64 being the best of 17 (first to 9) over two sessions of play.

What is the prize money at the Scottish Open snooker 2025?

There’s a £550,400 prize pot on offer, split as follows:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

There will also be a bonus of £150,000 for the player who wins the most prize money over the course of the four Home Nations tournaments.

What trophy does the winner of the Scottish Open snooker receive?

The winner will lift the Stephen Hendry Trophy, named after the Scottish seven-time world champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Scottish Open snooker?

Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be appearing at the Scottish Open, having withdrawn due to ‘medical reasons’.

What has John Higgins said about taking part?

Scotland’s John Higgins said: "I always enjoy playing in my home tournament, with my family and friends watching. Obviously it would mean a great deal to win the title, it would be really special and all of the Scottish players would say the same. The standard is so good now, without a doubt it's the best time there has ever been to be a fan."

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

---

--

-

- --- ---- ----