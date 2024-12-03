Scottish Open Snooker 2024: Prize money, draw, format, tickets, odds and how to watch

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:17 BST
Gary Wilson is looking for a third title in a row after winning the Scottish Open in both 2022 and 2023.placeholder image
Gary Wilson is looking for a third title in a row after winning the Scottish Open in both 2022 and 2023. | Getty Images
Some of the world’s best snooker players are coming to Scotland.

Formerly known by a number of other names - including the International Open, Matchroom Trophy and Players Championship - the Scottish Open snooker competition dates back to 1981.

It became the Scottish Open in 1998 when it was held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, moving to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre in 2004.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since then it’s been held at a number of venues, including the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre in Glasgow, the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, and back to Glasgow in the Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Champions over the years have included Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Marco Fu, Peter Ebdon, Jimmy White and Mark Selby. The defending champion is Gary Wilson who won in both 2022 and 2023.

This year it’s returning to Scotland’s Capital, where it has been played since 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Scottish Open snooker take place in 2024?

The tournament starts on Monday, December 9, with the final being played on Sunday, December 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Where is the 2024 Scottish Open snooker being played?

The tournament is held at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Can I get tickets to see the snooker in Edinburgh?

Tickets are still available for for all days, starting at just £16.50 for a single session, here.

Can I watch the Scottish Open on television?

Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Edinburgh, you can catch all the action on television.

It will be broadcast on Eurosport which is available for free to Sky and Virgin Media customers. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add it via Discovery Plus for £6.99 a month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those without an existing television subscription service can watch Eurosport direct on Discovery Plus - sign up on their website for £3.99 per month for the first six months.

What Scottish players are in the draw?

There will be six local players for the home crowd to cheer on. They are:

  • Graeme Dott
  • Anthony McGill
  • John Higgins
  • Scott Donaldson
  • Dean Young
  • Stephen Maguire

What is the format?

It’s a straight knock-out tournament, with matches being the best of seven frames (first to four) until the quarter-finals which are best of nine (first to five). The semi-finals are then the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of the last 64 being the best of 17 (first to 9) over two sessions of play.

What is the first round draw?

Here’s who’s playing who in the last 64:

  1. Gary Wilson v Long Zehuang
  2. Joe O'Connor v Lyu Haotian
  3. Neil Robertson v Fan Zhengyi
  4. Tom Ford v Antoni Kowalski
  5. Hossein Vafaei v Lei Peifan
  6. Shaun Murphy v Daniel Wells
  7. Stuart Bingham v Jimmy Robertson
  8. Mark Williams v David Lilley
  9. Mark Selby v Stuart Carrington
  10. Noppon Saengkham v Ricky Walden
  11. Ali Carter v Graeme Dott
  12. David Gilbert v Robbie Williams
  13. Jack Lisowski v Jordan Brown
  14. Si Jiahui v Ma Hailong
  15. Ryan Day v Anthony McGill
  16. Mark Allen v He Guoqiang
  17. Judd Trump v Ishpreet Singh Chadha (Judd Trump has withdrawn)
  18. Wu Yize v Farakh Ajaib
  19. John Higgins v Ian Burns
  20. Barry Hawkins v Alexander Ursenbacher
  21. Chris Wakelin v Scott Donaldson
  22. Zhang Anda v Stan Moody
  23. Pang Junxu v Dean Young
  24. Ronnie O'Sullivan v Xing Zihao
  25. Luca Brecel v Julien Leclercq
  26. Zhou Yuelong v Yuan Sijun
  27. Ding Junhui v Mark Davis
  28. Robert Milkins v Jackson Page
  29. Xiao Guodong v Xu Si
  30. Jak Jones v Jamie Jones
  31. Stephen Maguire v Matthew Selt
  32. Kyren Wilson v David Grace

What is the prize money at the Scottish Open snooker 2024?

There is a total of £550,000 up for grabs, with the winner getting £100,000, the runner-up: £45,000, the semi-finalists £21,000, quarter-finalists £13,200.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even getting to the last 16 will win you £9,000, last 32 £5,400 and last 64 £3,600. The player with the highest break gets a bonus of £5,000.

The winner will lift the Stephen Hendry Trophy, named after the Scottish seven-time world champion.

Related topics:SnookerTicketsEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice