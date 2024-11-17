Scottish ice dancer scoops double gold and wins place in Grand Prix final

The British pair are the only couple to win a double gold this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prestwick-born ice dancer Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear won a second Grand Prix series gold medal - becoming the only couple to do so this season and securing a place in the Grand Prix Final.

The pair were in second place after yesterday’s rhythm dance, two points behind World Championships silver medallists Piper Gillies and Paul Poirier. However, the Canadian couple suffered a fall and came fourth in the free dance segment, finishing second overall and propelling the British couple into the gold medal position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-time European silver medallists Mr Fear and Ms Gibspn scored 121.19 points, winning the free dance segment and accumulating 203.22 points overall to move up one spot and claim the title.

Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

There had been doubt over whether the couple would be able to compete at all, after Ms Fear suffered an injury during training on Friday. Mr Gibson’s foot hit Ms Fear’s leg during a twizzle sequence, knocking her over. He carried her off the ice, where she was attended by medical staff. She later revealed she had been unable to stand on her leg throughout the remainder of that day, but eventually recovered enough to compete in the first round of the competition on Friday evening.

Mr Gibson said: “We just enjoyed our free dance today. We took it step by step and just let it build itself. Of course this week was a bit of a fright at the beginning, and we were just both so grateful to be able to compete here, and also skate the way that we did as well.”

The pair now face the British National Championships in ten days time, where they are expected to take their seventh national title and then they will travel to the ISU Grand Prix Final in Grenoble, France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our goal is to get as much out of the training as we can, and learn from the scores here, and all the feedback, and then just continue to build with each competition,” Ms Fear said.