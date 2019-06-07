Scottish Hockey to benefit from new four-year sponsorship

AS Scotland prepares to host the Women’s Euro Hockey Championships II this summer, Scottish Hockey has welcomed a new four-year sponsorship deal with the property brand BOHO.

The new deal comes at an important time for Scottish Hockey as it looks to build and support its teams for international competitions now and in the future

Chair of Scottish Hockey, Scott Baird, who joined the national teams yesterday for the unveiling of the new strips to be worn by the senior men and women’s teams along with the Under-21, U18 and U16 squads, said: “BOHO is a thriving and ambitious company operating in Scotland with a global outlook and we are delighted to partner with a likeminded brand, which advocates health and wellbeing.

“The partnership will further raise the profile of Scottish Hockey as a sport for life with an exciting long-term future ahead as we enter into a massive summer of international hockey.”

Captain Kaz Cuthbert, representing the Scotland women’s team, added: “All the players are absolutely delighted to have support from BOHO – it’s a big boost to us all.

“Having all the national teams coming together to celebrate the support from BOHO is fantastic, and it’s great to have a four-year partnership that will help take things forward

in the years to come.