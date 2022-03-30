Action at the Scottish Grand National in 2012

Last year local hero Mighty Th under , trained by Kinross-based Lucinda Russell, was first over the line in the Scottish Grand National – the first home-grown winner in a decade.

It completed an impressive double for Russell, who also trained 2017 Aintree Grand National winner One For Arthur.

While we can’t tell you who will win this year’s event, we can tell you everything else you need to know.

Where does the Scottish Grand National take place?

The Scottish Grand National takes place at Ayr Racecourse.

The race is run over a course just shy of four miles long, with 27 jumps, and has the reputation of being one of the toughest tests for horses and jockeys in UK racing.

The winner of the race will receive prize money of £84,405.

Racegoers will hope for similar weather to that enjoyed by the crowds at the 2012 Scottish Grand National.

When is the 2022 Scottish Grand National?

The first races at the Ayr meeting are on Friday, April 1, but the Scottish Grand National itself is on Saturday, April 2, at 3.35pm.

The Grade 3 National Hunt steeplechase will feature a field of up to 30 runners and is the fourth most popular house race in the UK when it comes to the size of betting market.

Due to the timing of Easter this year, the race will take place just a week before the Aintree Grand National.

The only horse to have won both the Scottish and Aintree Grand Nationals in the same year was Red Rum.

Can I get tickets to the Scottish Grand National?

Tickets are available from the Scottish Grand National website here.

There are still tickets available for 'Ladies Day' on Friday, April 1, from £25 for a grandstand ticket.

Grandstand tickets are sold out for the racing on Saturday, April 2, although hospitality packages including lunch are still available starting at £125.

Can I watch the race on television?

Coverage of the day’s racing starts on ITV4 at 1pm with the big race broadcast live from 3.35pm.

Who are the runners?

The following are the horses, along with their trainers, that are currently entered into the Scottish Grand National, although several are likely to withdraw before the final declaration.

1. Hewick (JJ Hanlon)

2. Fortescue (Henry Daly)

3. Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson)

4. Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith)

5. Go Another One (John McConnell)

6. Enrilo (Paul Nicholls)

7. Kitty’s Light (Christian Williams)

8. Fantastikas (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

9. Fidux (Alan King)

10. Jersey Bean (Oliver Sherwood)

11. Win My Wings (Christian Williams)

12. Ashtown Lad (Dan Skelton)

13. The Wolf (Olly Murphy)

14. Streets Of Doyen (John McConnell)

15. Stormy Judge (P Fahy)

16. Via Dolorosa (David Pipe)

17. Prime Venture (Evan Williams)

18. Chirico Vallis (Neil Mulholland)

19. Nestor Park (Ben Pauling)

20. Innisfree Lad (David Dennis)

21. One More Fleurie (Ian Williams)

22. Major Dundee (Alan King)

23. History Of Fashion (P Fahy)

24. Court Master (Michael Scudamore)

25. Ask A Honey bee (Fergal O’Brien)

26. The Ferry Master (Sandy Thomson)

27. El Paso Wood (David Pipe)

28. Rightplacerightime (Emmet Mullins)

29. Cool Mix (Iain Jardine)

30. Supreme Escape (Evan Williams)

31. Strong Economy (Ian Duncan)

Who is the favourite to win the race?

The current favourite at 4-1 to win the Scottish Grand National is Kitty's Light, trained by Christian Williams, who finished second at a recent handicap chase at Kempton.

Second favourite is Win My Wings at 6-1, followed by Stormy Judge at 8-1, The Ferry Master at 10-1, The Wolf at 10-1 and Major Dundee at 11-1.

