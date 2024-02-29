Scottish footballer encourages kids to follow his American dream

​Kyle McLeod is making a name for himself as a coach at LA Bulls

Now the 26-year-old is encouraging other young people to consider the opportunities open to them across the wider footballing world.

As a child McLeod dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, and was signed by Montrose, but with first team opportunities limited he decided a change was needed.

Linking up with First Point USA he won a soccer scholarship at The University of West Alabama and would complete a master’s degree in physical education last year.

Now McLeod is living the American dream as an MLS Next Soccer Coach and recruitment coordinator at Los Angeles Bulls.

He said: “When I received a first-team contract offer from Montrose it was the realisation of a lifelong ambition, a profound milestone in my career.

"I absorbed invaluable lessons from seasoned players like Paul Watson and Terry Masson, and after a successful loan period, I trained rigorously to make a meaningful impact.

"Despite my competitive spirit, the path to consistent game time proved challenging, and disheartened I made a pivotal decision to break free.

"An opportunity emerged with First Point USA, and I embraced signing with Irish coach Matthew Thorne and The University of West Alabama.

"This marked the commencement of a new chapter in my life, characterised by a pursuit of both athletic and academic excellence in the vibrant landscape of Alabama.

"My time in Alabama, marked a fulfilling period in my collegiate soccer journey, and upon the culmination of my eligibility as a player, a new opportunity presented itself as one of the assistant coaches while concurrently completing my master’s degree.

"This experience proved to be profoundly rewarding, and when it was time to bid farewell to Alabama I carried with me not only the tangible degrees, but also a rich tapestry of experiences, leadership, and camaraderie.”

McLeod would go on to play and later coach at Midland Odessa Sockers, East Atlanta and South Carolina United Bantams, which ultimately led him to LA.

He said: “Joining the Los Angeles Bulls within their esteemed MLS Next Program was a pivotal step in my professional journey and during my tenure I’ve had the fortune of experiencing success with both of our MLS Next teams.

"Now the journey continues, marked by a commitment to nurturing the potential of young soccer talents and achieving further milestones in the realm of youth soccer development.

"A soccer scholarship has opened the doors to high-level soccer programs, competitive environments, and opportunities for personal and professional development.