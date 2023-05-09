All Sections
Scottish Athletics launches refreshed strategy after 'significant' increase in funding

Scottish Athletics has launched a refreshed strategy for the next four years after a “significant” increase in funding from sportsscotland.

By Bruce McMurray
Published 9th May 2023, 20:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 20:12 BST
Colin Hutchison welcomed the additional funding for Scottish Athletics.Colin Hutchison welcomed the additional funding for Scottish Athletics.
The Scotsman has learned that the sport’s governing body in Scotland is in line for hike of up to 20 per cent in cash, and says that consultation with its members across the sport has allowed it to make sure all needs are catered for. The five key pillars of the strategy, set out in a brochure from Scottish Athletics, are listed as clubs and pathways, competition, performance environments, partnership and commercial and community impact and health.

"There have obviously been significant changes in the world – and in athletics – since our last Strategy was published in 2018,” said Scottish Athletics chief executive Colin Hutchison. “So we’re delighted to have refreshed plan for the next four years, so we can focus our energy on the challenges we face and the opportunities to evolve the sport.

“The Strategy update has coincided with our planned investment review for the next four years, and we’re delighted that we’ll now receive a significant increase in funding. That news is a credit to all involved in athletics in Scotland. It’s recognition of the resilience, the hard work and the outstanding contributions of coaches, officials, club leaders, event organisers, staff and athletes.”

