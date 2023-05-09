Scottish Athletics launches refreshed strategy after 'significant' increase in funding

Colin Hutchison welcomed the additional funding for Scottish Athletics.

The Scotsman has learned that the sport’s governing body in Scotland is in line for hike of up to 20 per cent in cash, and says that consultation with its members across the sport has allowed it to make sure all needs are catered for. The five key pillars of the strategy, set out in a brochure from Scottish Athletics, are listed as clubs and pathways, competition, performance environments, partnership and commercial and community impact and health.

"There have obviously been significant changes in the world – and in athletics – since our last Strategy was published in 2018,” said Scottish Athletics chief executive Colin Hutchison. “So we’re delighted to have refreshed plan for the next four years, so we can focus our energy on the challenges we face and the opportunities to evolve the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad