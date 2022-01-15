Scots skater looking ahead to Beijing after fifth place finish at Europeans

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson perform during the Ice Dance Free Dance program of the European Figure Skating Championship in Tallinn.

The couple had been eyeing a podium finish after a strong rhythm dance yesterday in Tallinn, which left them in fourth place. However, a mistake in the twizzle sequence in their free dance performance saw them slip to sixth in the free dance just behind Spaniards Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin, ranking fifth overall with 196.01 points.

Their overall score was less than one point behind fourth place Spanish national champions and Fear and Gibson’s training mates at their Montreal base, Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz, who cemented their spot at the Olympics after scoring higher than Hurtado and Khaliavin.

The ice dance competition was won by Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikolai Katsalapov with 217.96 points overall, with teammates Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin in second. Italian couple Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won the bronze medal.

Gibson, from Prestwick, described the Winter Olympics as “everything that I hoped and dreamed of for a long time”.

Fear added: “Now we're getting closer and closer and I just think it's going to be a huge honour.”

The pair said they had been motivated by the possibility of a European medal, but said they would focus on preparing for Beijing.

Fear said: “We aren’t disappointed about the close results, but with the mistake with the twizzles. Overall we are still pleased, these are all stepping stones and of course, our big goal is Beijing.”

“I think we're really taking what we want from this competition. We’re just trying to solidify the consistency of the technique, because that's where we lost a lot of points today, and we know we can do it. So we're just going to be really strict with ourselves and hardworking.”

Fear's younger sister, Sasha Fear, who skates with George Waddell, also for Team GB, finished the competition in 15th place – moving up a place from their rhythm dance standing – with a personal best of 99.6.

