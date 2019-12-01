Scots ice dancer scoops gold at British championships

Scottish ice dancer Lewis Gibson and partner Lilah Fear pipped their personal best score in the free danceto scoop the British title for the third time.

The pair beat their previous top free dance score by more than five points to be awarded 125.33 at the British Figure Skating Championships, to give them an overall score of 195.70.

Skating to a medley of Madonna songs, the couple beat their nearest rivals Jessica Marjot and Jan Nordman, by more than 70 points overall.

Gibson told The Scotsman: "We are super happy with the championships and in particular today’s free dance. We loved the energy from the audience."

The pair are now set to compete at the European Figure Skating Championships in Austria in January. They placed sixth in the competition last year.

The ladies' and mens' free skate is due to continue later this afternoon, with three Dundee skaters battling it out for position on the podium in the ladies' competition.