Scotland’s curlers into World Mixed Doubles Championship knockout stages

Scotland are through to the knockout stages of the World Mixed Doubles Championship following tight wins over Hungary and Australia.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat are all smiles after qualifying for World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship knock-out stages.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat made the quarter-finals with a game to spare after beating Hungary 7-6 and then seeing off fellow play-off contenders Australia 8-6.

The pair will take on Czech Republic in their final group game on Thursday before bidding to qualify for Saturday's final in South Korea.

Dodds and Mouat won the championship in 2021 before Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie defended their title for Scotland last year.

Dodds said: “We’ve been here before, but I think last time we went straight through to the semis, so going into the quarter-finals will be something new, but we know we’ll need to play our best, because whoever we play from the other section will have been playing well.