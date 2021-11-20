Scotland's curlers begin European Championship bid in Norway

Eve Muirhead's Scotland women's curling team.

In the women's event, Eve Muirhead' s team, which comprises Vicky Wright and Jen Dodds, as well as newcomers Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, face Russia in their opening match.

The 31-year-old skip has competed in the Euros on 12 occasions, claiming the title twice, reaching the final on five other occasions and missing out on a medal only three times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year with the Euros being cancelled was disappointing,” she admitted.

Bruce Mouat's Scotland men's curling team

“It is an event that means a lot to me. I enjoy every single time I play at this event and this will be my 13th appearance – which makes me sound very, very old but with each appearance I have learned more. I’ve not been to Lillehammer before, but I’ve heard the venue is great and I am sure we will come away with some special memories."

Three years after winning the title on their only previous appearance, Bruce Mouat's men's side comprising Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Harry McMillan and alternate Ross Whyte start against Sweden looking to build on a hugely successful year on the international circuit.

“We’re excited to get back to the Euros,” said Mouat.

“We had a really good experience of our only appearance in 2018 so we hope that we can replicate that. We know it is going to be a really tough competition this time but we are really keen to get going again and be back at this event."

The top seven nations in both men's and women's sections qualify for their respective World Championships.