Scotland's confidence not dented at T20 World Cup as insight into camp given

The Aberdonian, who turned 29 earlier this month, had the best – or worst – view in the house behind the stumps in Sharjah in the UAE as Afghanistan’s big-hitting batters smashed the Scots’ bowlers to all parts in Shane Burger’s men’s first ever T20 World Cup second phase game on Monday.

The opposition notched up 190-4 and then skittled Scotland out for just 60 in the Super 12s clash, but the defeated side did not have long to dwell on it because they have their second match of this stage against Namibia in Abu Dhabi later (3pm UK time).

While Scotland are embracing taking on top eight sides in the world such as Afghanistan, New Zealand, India and Pakistan at this juncture, beating fellow associate nation and 16th in the world Namibia will be top of the priority list.

Scotland are ranked 12th in the world and Cross said: “As a group we had a very brief chat after it [the loss to Afghanistan].

“It was obviously very disappointing but at the same time, T20 comes thick and fast and there wasn’t too much dwelling and chat on the game specifically.

“Now we’re playing a team in Namibia who we know a bit more about and we expect to bring a better performance.

“It’s up to us to show the world class ability we’ve got in our ranks and I don’t think Monday’s loss dents our confidence in the slightest, these things can happen and we’ve got to move on.

We’ve got four big games to come to hopefully get a win against Namibia on the board and claim another win against a full-member nation [next week with matches versus New Zealand, India and Pakistan to come].”

Scotland lost to Namibia by five wickets in a T20 international in Dubai in the build-up to this event before getting their own back at the same venue in a non-cap game a few days later.

The African nation, like Scotland, made it through last week’s first round phase and in their wins over the Netherlands and Ireland players such as David Wiese, captain Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck starred.

Cross, who scored 57 runs off 33 balls against them in the aforementioned non-cap game, adds: “They’re a very good team and I said before the competition started that I expected them to go through from their first round group so I’m pleased that they did.

“They’ve got everything covered as they’ve got experience, are a really good fielding unit and are a very tidy bowling.

“We’ve played against them three or four times in the last three years so there’s no surprises.

“At the same time, we expect to go out there and win.”

Cross’ parents Tom and Linda have managed to make it out to watch him perform on the big stage and he said: “It's amazing to have them here.

“They've helped massively in my career. You look back to when I was young and the amount of driving they did for me from Aberdeen to Edinburgh was a lot.