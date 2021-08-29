Scotland Women confirm qualification from T20 World Cup Europe group with win over Germany

Scotland continued their fine form with a win over Germany. Pic: Tom Sole

They recorded a ten-wicket success in Spain, which means they have an 100 per cent record going into their final match with France on Monday morning. Even if Scotland lose, Ireland cannot overhaul them due to head-to-head record being used.

Scotland now progress to a global qualifier, which will be played later this year, with an opponent and venue to be confirmed. The events itself takes place in South Africa in 2023.

The Wildcats made short work of the Germans, opting to bowl first and taking them out in the final ball of the innings for just 36 runs. Chasing 37, openers Sarah Bryce and Lorna Jack completed the job within five overs.

Head Coach Mark Coles put out a changed side from the one that recorded a key win over Ireland on Friday, with Ailsa Lister, Charis Scott and Samantha Haggo coming in for Katie McGill, Megan McColl and Hannah Rainey with Lister taking a turn behind the stumps.

Scoltand inflicted maximum damage in the power play leaving Germany at 9/5 six overs into the match thanks to two wickets from captain Kathryn Bryce and three for Katherine Fraser, who posted career-best figures of four wickets for six runs from four overs.

Bryce and Jack made short work of the run chase, completing victory with a boundary from Jack off the final ball of the fourth over with the team on 40/0.