Scotland will 'keep believing' despite poor batting performance in T20 World Cup defeat to Namibia

Scotland's George Munsey is bowled out by Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland's top order was blown away again in a devastating first-over blitz by Namibia pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann as they slipped to a second successive defeat in the Super 12s following Monday’s loss to Afghanistan.

“I’m very disappointed with the performance,” Burger lamented. “Credit to Namibia first and foremost for the way they started the game. I thought their bowling with the new ball was exceptional and then also the way they finished the innings. They restricted us to 21/5 in the first four overs and in the final four overs. To only score 21/5 in those eight overs is probably what led to us not maybe get there in the end.

“I thought our bowling and fielding was on a par if not better, but defending that sort of total is very tough. It wasn’t the easiest of wickets, but it certainly wasn’t a 109 wicket and we have to do many things better. We do know that and we’ll certainly use the next five or six days to make sure we’re nailing those things that we have to improve.

“The key is to keep the spirit and the connection within the group high. Two losses in a row isn’t going to break that. We will keep believing that we can go out and beat one of these big teams in the next three games and that’s a goal that we still have in our mind.”

Despite the loss batsman Richie Berrington insisted that his side would continue to show the same spirit that they’ve demonstrated throughout the competition so far.

“One of the strengths of the team is the character and the fight that we show," he said. “It’s not every day that you get to be at a World Cup so we have to keep enjoying it. We have to keep believing and keep looking to improve. We haven’t played as well as we know we can. We have to look to regroup and come back stronger.”

Scotland return to action next Wednesday when they face New Zealand at 10am UK time in Dubai.