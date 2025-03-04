Finn Russell of Scotland poses for a photo with the Doddie Weir Cup following the teams victory in the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Wales and Scotland at Principality Stadium on February 3, 2024, in Cardiff. | Getty Images

The Scots are looking for a third straight victory over the Welsh.

This Saturday (March 8) will see Scotland play their penultimate game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against Wales in Edinburgh.

They'll be hoping to add a second win to their opening game victory against Italy, following defeats to Ireland and England, the latter seeing them come a kick away from a famous triumph.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing Wales in the Six Nations?

Scotland v Wales takes place on Saturday, March 8, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

It's taking place at Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Italian official Andrea Piardi, assisted by Australia’s Nic Berry and Italy’s Gianluca Gnecchi. France’s Eric Gauzins will be the TMO.

What trophy do the winners receive?

The winning team are presented with the Doddie Weir Trophy, named after the much-missed Scottish rugby legend.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Scotland have played Wales have played each other 129 times since 1883. Wales are ahead, winning 75 matches, compared to Scotland's 52 matches. Three matches have been drawn. In that time Wales have scored a total of 1,811 points, compared to Scotland's 1,435.

When did Wales last beat Scotland?

Scotland have won the last two matches against the Welsh - 35–7 at Murrayfield in the 2023 Six Nations Championship and 27-26 in a nail-biting match in Wales in last year’s tournament. The last time Wales beat Scotland was a 20–17 win in the 2022 Six Nations. The last time Wales beat Scotland at Murrayfield was in 2021 - a 24-25 win at the Six Nations.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Wales' largest points total was 51 on March 15, 2014, while Scotland's largest score was 35 on both February 2, 1924, and February 11, 2023.

Wales' largest winning margin was 48 points on March 15, 2014, while Scotland won by 28 points on February 11, 2023.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Wales won nine successive games between 2008 and 2017, while Scotland managed a five match winning streak between 1923 and 1928.