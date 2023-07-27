Scotland made sure of a place at next year’s T20 World Cup as captain Richie Berrington’s belligerent 60 off 32 balls helped to secure victory over Denmark.

Scotland celebrate qualifying for the T20 World Cup.

Berrington cleared the boundary rope four times to go with four fours as he underpinned Scotland’s 159 for seven in a contest first delayed and then reduced to 18 overs apiece because of rain in Edinburgh.

The total was ample as Bradley Currie’s three for 18 restricted Denmark to 126 for seven, with Scotland claiming a 33-run win to join Ireland in guaranteeing a top-two spot in their Regional Final group.

Ireland earlier qualified for the tournament in the West Indies and the United States next summer after their penultimate group fixture in the Scottish capital was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Scotland have leapfrogged Ireland in the seven-team standings and the teams will take on each other on Friday to determine who wins the tournament outright.

“While it’s true that we’d rather have achieved qualification on the field, we’re delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup,” said Ireland captain Paul Stirling.

“We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement and I think we delivered on that front.”

Ireland reached the Super 12 stage in last year’s T20 World Cup, where they beat eventual champions England.

“We’ll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line,” added Stirling, who was part of the Ireland side that missed out on qualification for this year’s 50-over World Cup.