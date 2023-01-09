Scotland search for new cricket head coach as Shane Burger departs for Somerset

Scotland have started the search for a new head coach after it was announced that Shane Burger will leave his position at the end of February to move to a new role as assistant coach and lead batting coach at Somerset.

South African Burger joined Cricket Scotland in March 2019, having steered KwaZulu-Natal Inland to three trophies over a successful three year period from 2015 to 2017. He joined at an exciting time for the men’s squad and was tasked with the target of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, which was due to commence in August 2019. After a sluggish start to the ICC CWCL2, Scotland’s performances improved with successful tours to UAE, Oman and in 2022 to USA and Namibia. In the three separate series that have have been hosted at home, Scotland have won nine out of the 12 and currently sit top of the league requiring two more wins to guarantee top spot.

Undoubtedly Burger’s best achievement was guiding Scotland to the group stages of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Oman, when Scotland famously won all three of their pool matches to progress to the Super 12s stage. The full member win versus Bangladesh was repeated in the 2022 group stages with a stunning win versus West Indies.

On his move to Somerset and county cricket, Burger said: “I have been fortunate to have coached the Scotland men’s national team for the past four years. The journey has been a rewarding one both on and off the field for this group and to have played a role in that journey is something I am incredibly proud of.

"There have been many challenges thrown along the way, but we have managed to navigate our way through these and achieve some fantastic results. I am excited to be moving onto to a new adventure with Somerset where I will be taking on a different role and have no doubt it will keep developing me as a coach and person.

“I would like to thank everyone who played a role in this chapter, and I cannot thank you enough for your assistance, care, and support.”

Toby Bailey, interim head of performance at Cricket Scotland, said “We would like to thank Shane for the hard work he has put in with the team during the last four years. He has continued the development of the men's national team and it is clear that beating full-member nations is no longer a shock. We wish him all the best for the future and I am sure he will excel at Somerset and beyond.

