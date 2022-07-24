Scotland 'respect but don't fear' New Zealand ahead of T20 and ODI tests in Edinburgh

Scotland head coach Shane Burger will lead his side into three matches against New Zealand this week. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Scots will play the Black Caps in T20 internationals on Wednesday and Friday at Portgower Place in Edinburgh and then take them on in a one off One Day International at the same venue in Stockbridge next Sunday.

“We are excited for the challenges that we will face this week,” South African Burger said.

“New Zealand are always a tough team to beat in any format of the game and I really respect the culture they have built up in their team over the last four or five years, I am a huge fan of the way they go about their business.

“They will take it to us, that is for sure and we respect, but don’t fear them.

“We are going to go into the series full of confidence and we want to play a brand of cricket that everyone who comes to watch will enjoy.

“For our players these are the types of games that they dream of playing in and I know that they are feeling good and are up for the challenge.