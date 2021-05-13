Beth Dobbin competing for Scotland at Loughborough International in 2018. Picture: Bobby Gavin

The squad features 19 women and 19 men and includes a mix of well-known GB internationals and a handful of Scotland debutants.

Athletes selected have been contacted and will have to agree to a number of coronavirus-related protocols in order to compete at the meeting at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium on Sunday 23 May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Scottish Athletics said: “Travel arrangements and Covid-19 testing and protocols will make it a different experience from usual – but we felt it hugely important to try and give athletes motivation and reward hard work and dedication with Scotland vests.

British international Zoey Clark has been named in the Scotland team for Loughborough. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“It’s been more than 18 months since the Manchester International in August 2019 with both senior track and field international opportunities cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.”

British internationals Clark and Dobbin will run in the 400 and 200 metres respectively, and will team up in the 4x400m relay along with Georgina Adam, Mhairi Patience and Kelsey Stewart.

British discus champions Law and Percy are also included in the Scotland team.

“We’re really pleased to select a strong team for the Loughborough International 2021,” said Mark Pollard, Scottish Athletics’ interim head of performance.

“When we were given the opportunity to be involved, there were a lot of considerations to take into account – with the safety of the athletes and staff involved of course the main factor.

“There will be a number of protocols in place and that includes athletes and staff undertaking Covid-19 testing during the week prior to the event.

“But, ultimately, we were keen to make the effort to give the athletes a high quality early season competition opportunity and the chance to represent Scotland once again at Loughborough.

“Given both the Loughborough and Manchester Internationals didn’t happen in 2020, we really wanted to get things back up and running if we could this year.

“As a governing body we are committed to trying to create this kind of opportunity - to provide the incentive of representing Scotland and to reward the hard work and dedication the athletes - and their coaches - have shown.”

Scotland team

Men

100m Michael Olsen; 200m Adam Thomas; 400m Krishawn Aiken; 800m Ben Greenwood; 1500m Joe Ewing; 3000m Stephen Mackay; 110m Hurdles Andrew Murphy; 400m Hurdles Jack Lawrie; 3000m Steeplechase Jonny Glen

High Jump Will Grimsey; Long Jump Alessandro Schenini; Triple Jump Henry Clarkson; Pole Vault Andrew Murphy; Discus Nick Percy; Hammer Chris Bennett; Javelin Greg Millar; Shot Put Craig Charlton

4x100 Relay: Olsen, Thomas, Aiken, Greg Kelly

4x400 Relay: Aiken, Lawrie, Greenwood, Allan Hamilton, Kyle Alexander.

Women

100m Alisha Rees; 200m Beth Dobbin; 400m Zoey Clark; 800m Philippa Millage; 1500m Jenny Selman; 3000m Mhairi Maclennan; 100m Hurdles Heather Paton; 400m Hurdles Mhairi Patience; 3000m Steeplechase Sarah Tait

High Jump Carmen Neat; Long Jump Sarah Warnock; Triple Jump Zara Asante; Pole Vault Courtney MacGuire; Discus Kirsty Law; Hammer Rachel Hunter; Shot Put Teddy Tchoudja

4x100 Relay: Rees, Paton, Alyson Bell, Rebecca Matheson; Georgina Adam

4x400 Relay: Dobbin, Clark, Adam, Patience, Kelsey Stewart.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.