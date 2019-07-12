Scotland make winning start at Netball World Cup

Scotland shrugged off a determined Samoa side to begin their World Cup campaign with a 53-35 win which set up today’s sold-out clash with hosts England.

Lynsey Gallagher top-scored for the Scots with 23 goals as her team improved on a tight two-point lead at the end of the third quarter to gradually pull away from their opponents.

The game took place in a surreal atmosphere on an adjacent court to England’s opening 64-32 win against Uganda – giving the Scots a taste of the kind of atmosphere they can expect when they return to the court.

Scotland were beaten 74-28 by England at last year’s Commonwealth Games and captain Claire Maxwell said that while expectations are relatively modest, she expects her team to relish the unprecedented atmosphere.

Maxwell said: “We know tickets sold out so quickly for this game and it will be special to hear our anthem being played, so we really can’t wait to get out there and take them on.

“Hopefully we’re going to thrive in that sort of atmosphere. The English girls are coming in with a lot of pressure on their shoulders and we just have to concentrate on our own targets.”

Scotland are aiming for a top-eight finish in the tournament in Liverpool.