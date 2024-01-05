Scotland land England in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group as full fixtures revealed

Scotland have been drawn against England, Australia, Namibia and Oman in Group B for this summer’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Scots’ first match of the expanded 20-team tournament, which is being held in the Caribbean and the United States throughout June, will be against England in Barbados on Thursday, June 4. They then meet Namibia in Barbados on June 6 ahead of playing Oman in Antigua (June 9) and Australia in St Lucia (June 15).

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 marks an exciting expansion of our sport with more teams than ever before set to compete in this event. It’s going to be an incredible spectacle bringing together 20 international teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe. The release of the fixtures is made even more exciting for fans as we enter a new frontier, with the USA hosting a major ICC event for the first time.

Scotland will take on England at this summer's World Cup.

“With 16 matches being played across three venues in the USA, it allows us to make a statement in the world’s biggest sports market. It will also be great to have an ICC event back in the West Indies, which has such a rich history of the game. It has hosted World Cups with great success in the past and this tournament will certainly provide a boost to the game there, especially with the final being played in Barbados.”

Ireland have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Canada and the US, with two games in New York and two in Florida. India and Pakistan meet in arguably the most anticipated group match in New York on June 9. The fixture will be played in a 34,000-seat modular stadium just 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan in Nassau County.

Group C consists of New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nepal make up Group D. Dallas’ Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium will host the tournament opener between the US and Canada on June 1.