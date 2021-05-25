Scotland fall to 61-run defeat as Ireland level T20 series

Scotland's Katie McGill and Kathryn Bryce.

In a match which saw Abbi Aitken-Drummond overtake Kari Carswell as Scotland women’s most capped player, the visitors could not the form which earned them only their third ever victory against the Irish on Monday.

Ireland batted well, reaching 134 for four in 20 overs.

In reply, Scotland lost opening batters Becky Glen and Sarah Bryce early on. Captain Kathryn Bryce put on 17 runs and McGill led the way again with 19. But after losing the top order batters, the Scots had an uphill, task needing over 10 runs an over in the last 9 overs.

The third match in the series will be played on Wednesday.

Head coach Mark Coles “We weren’t at our best today so we just need to put it behind us and understand that we have to be better tomorrow.