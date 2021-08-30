Scotland end successful T20 qualification campaign unbeaten with rout of France

Megan McColl leaves the field with the match ball (CricketScotland/Tom Sole)

A five-wicket haul from Megan McColl helped the Scots to a seven-wicket victory and a tournament win with their fourth win from four games.

Their qualification was already secured by defeat of Germany on Sunday with Ireland unable to overtake Mark Coles’ team on head-to-head standings regardless of the final morning’s result.

The coach declared “the best team” won over the five days and he will now lead his side into a global qualifier later this year, with an opponent and venue to be confirmed.

The World Cup itself takes place in South Africa in 2023.

Coles said: “It’s magnificent. We didn’t play quite as well as we could today, but credit to the girls, they’ve been fantastic this week. The best team won. I think we prepared really well and I hope that the nation of Scotland is very proud of these girls because they can feel extremely proud of their efforts.”

Having won their previous three against the Netherlands, Ireland and Germany, the Scots were firm favourites to beat an inexperienced French side.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Scotland made their breakthrough in the tenth over as McColl, who had been rested against Germany on Sunday, took her first wicket of the tournament when Jennifer King was caught at short extra cover by Katie McGill.

She soon made short work of the French side who collapsed to 24 all out in 17.4 overs. The 20-year-old from Arbroath ended with figures of five wickets for three runs from four overs, including one maiden, a record for a Scottish woman in any form of international cricket.

The French put up an early fight as both Sarah and Kathryn Bryce fell to Marie Violleau in the space of three balls, closely followed by McGill. But Lorna Jack and McColl saw Scotland safely over the winning line on 25/3, capping a fourth win from four and a perfect schedule in Spain with McColl picking up the Player of the Match and the team.