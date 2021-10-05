Scotland defeat Ireland in T20 World Cup warm-up

Scotland’s men took a five wicket win over Ireland in the UAE as they returned to T20 action following their CWCL2 campaign last week.

By Walter Monk
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 8:11 pm
Chris Greaves took his first wicket for Scotland in the win over Ireland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

With less than two weeks to go until their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh, Scotland fielded a much-changed line up for the friendly match, with Oli Hairs, Craig Wallace and Chris Greaves all joining the 11.

Having won the toss and electing to bowl first, Scotland made a rapid start as Hamza Tahir dismissed Irish opener Paul Stirling for a duck in the first over and this set the tone for the innings with the Irish 176 all out after 20 overs. Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, and Michael Leask each took two wickets, while Greaves took his first for Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Having had his inning against Oman curtailed by the cyclone on Saturday, George Munsey picked up where he left off, as Scotland set about the chase, scoring 67 off 25 balls to put his side in a strong position. But it was Michael Leask and Craig Wallace who saw Scotland home with a partnership of 52 as they reached 178/5 off 17.5 overs.

Scotland assistant coach Craig Wright said: “It’s really good to get a win in our first game back in the T20 format, specifically against our old rivals Ireland. We bowled and fielded well to keep them to 176 on a very quick-scoring ground and then batters knocked it off in professional fashion.”

Scotland will play two matches in the DafaNews T20 Summer Bash on Friday and Saturday this week against PNG and Nambia. Both matches will be shown live on Free Sports in the UK.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ScotlandGeorge Munsey
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.