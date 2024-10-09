Scotland are making their debut at a major sporting tournament in the United Arab Emirates this month.

First held in England in 2009, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup sees the finest cricketers in the world do battle every two years.

This year’s competition sees Scotland taking part for the first time - having qualified by defeating Ireland in the first semi-final of the qualifying contest (Sri Lanka claiming the second).

A total of 10 teams will be playing in the tournament - which Australia have won six times in just eight editions, most recently beating South Africa in last year’s final.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

When is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The tournament started on Thursday, October 3, with the final being played on Sunday, October 20.

Where is the ICC Women's T20 World Cup being played?

The United Arab Emirates are hosting this year’s tournament, with games being played in Dubai and Sharjah. Bangladesh were supposed to host but the swutch occured due to political unrest in the country. Bangladesh are still technically hosts though.

What’s the format of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The ten teams are split into two groups of five, with all the teams in each group playing each other - meaning each nation plays four games.

Each game comprises 20 overs of six balls for each team.

At the end of the group stages the top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of those two matches playing in the final.

Who plays in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The hosts, Bangladesh, automotically qualified for the tournament along with the top six teams from the 2023 tournament, the best-ranked team in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings that had not already qualified, and two teams who wion through the global qualifier - which is how Scotland made it into the championship.

The countries playing are therefore as follows (in order of qualification type above):

Bangladesh

Australia

England

India

South Africa

New Zealand

West Indies

Pakistan

Scotland

Sri Lanka

What’s happened in Scotland’s previous matches?

Scotland lost their first match - the first of the entire competition - against Bangladesh by 16 runs on Thursday, October 3.

They also lost their second match against ther West Indies by six wickets (with 50 balls remaining) on Sunday, October 6.

What matches have Scotland left to play?

Scotland next play South Africa on Wednesday, October 9, starting at 11am. They are 7/1 outsiders to win the match.

Their final match will then be against England at 11am on Sunday, October 13. They’ll certainly not be lacking motivation in that clash against the Auld Enemy.

Can Scotland still progress to the semi-finals?

Sadly Scotland are no longer able to progress in the competition, but they will still be keen to make history by winning their first ever game at the tournament.

Who is playing for Scotland at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The following is the full Scottish squad for the touranment, with Craig Wallace the head coach.

Kathryn Bryce (Captain) - All-Rounder

Katherine Fraser - All-Rounder

Olivia Bell - All-Rounder

Saskia Horley - All-Rounder

Sarah Bryce (Vice-Captain) - Batter/Wicketkeeper

Ailsa Lister - Batter/Wicketkeeper

Lorna Jack-Brown - Batter

Abbi Aitken-Drummond - Batter

Chloe Abel - Batter

Priyanaz Chatterji - Batter

Megan McColl - Batter

Darcey Carter - Batter

Hannah Rainey - Batter

Abtaha Maqsood - Bowler

Rachel Slater - Bowler

How can I watch Scotland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

All matches in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup are bineg broadcast live on Sky Sports. If you don’t already subscribe to Sky Sports you can buy a pass through NOW TV to watch costing £14.99 for a day or £34.99 for a month.

What’s the prize money for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?