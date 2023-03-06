Scotland appoint Doug Wilson as interim head coach for latest tranche of cricket matches

Doug Watson has been appointed the interim head coach of Scotland’s cricket team on a short-term contract.

The 49-year-old South African, who is currently head coach of male performance with the Auckland Aces, will take up his role next month and is contracted until July 31. He will preside over the Scotland squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe and in the 2024 World T20 Europe Qualifiers, which are being held this July in Edinburgh.

Scotland are looking for a permanent head coach after Shane Burger left to join Somerset last month and Cricket Scotland’s interim head of performance Toby Bailey says that a rigorous process took place to identify someone who can steer Scotland through the next back of matches.

“I’m delighted to welcome Doug to Cricket Scotland,” said Bailey. “We conducted a very thorough hiring process and looked at around 45 candidates. We wanted someone who’d been previously involved with coaching smaller teams, with associate cricket, with experience of World Cup Qualifying competitions, with knowledge of top-level cricket, and with experience of Zimbabwe.

“Doug really fits the bill in all those cases. We had some of the men’s players on the interview panel, which I think was important for them to be involved with, so that they had some buy-in as to who will be coaching them for the next four months. The Auckland Aces have a very good coaching system, and a testament to that is Doug’s recent involvement with the Black Caps in the series against England. We look forward to him starting work with us in April.”

As a player in South Africa, Watson represented Kwa-Zulu Natal, becoming their all-time most capped player, and gained international recognition with South Africa A. After moving into coaching, he was head coach of Namibia from 2012 and 2015 and also worked with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, the Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand, and served as Head Coach of Kwa-Zulu Natal Inland. Watson became Auckland head coach last June, signing a three-year contract, and last month he stepped in as batting coach for the New Zealand men’s Test squad during their recent series against England.