Scot Grant Sheldon helps UK take triathlon silver, 5km qualification for Sarah Inglis

The Scot, 40th in Saturday’s individual race, got a late call-up due to injuries to Olympic medallists Alex Yee and Jonny Brownlee in a bike crash 24 hours earlier.And Sheldon linked with Tom Bishop, Sophie Coldwell and anchor Georgia Taylor-Brown as the home favourites surged from eighth on the last lap to end up runners-up to Germany.Elsewhere, David McNamee took silver at the Zarautz International Triathlon in Spain, finishing 90 seconds behind Ironman rival Antonio Benito in 3:58.19.Sarah Inglis put herself in the frame for a possible treble shot this summer by earning the world championship qualifying time for the women’s 5000 metres .The Scot, 30, demolished her personal best in coming third at the Portland Track Festival in Oregon in 15:05.51 as Eritrean-born American Weini Kelati took victory.It was another drop in times for Inglis since quitting teaching to join a Puma-backed set-up in North Carolina.And she will now go into this month’s British trials with a chance of selection for the worlds, Europeans and Commonwealths – with 10,000m also an option with standards under her belt.“It’s going to be interesting with three championships and who does what with a lot of choices,” she said. “So I'll be there to take whatever I can get in to be prepared for that level.”Olympic medallist Josh Kerr was seventh in the men’s 800m in 1:46.95 in his last trials tune-up.Meanwhile Callum Hawkins insists he will keep pushing for his best form despite another injury setback.The marathon star, in his second comeback race since foot surgery, came 16th in Sunday’s Scottish 10km championships in Kilmarnock, which was won by Inverness Harriers’ Sean Chalmers in 29:59.“It wasn’t the best - I put myself in it but unfortunately about 6km in, my Achilles decided to flare up and I had to jog it in,” Hawkins said. “The aim is to race myself fit.” Fife AC’s Belle Simpson took the women’s title in 33:22.Elsewhere Scottish high jump number one Will Grimsey was just one centimetre off his lifetime best by clearing 2.24m in Germany on Sunday, earning the Commonwealth Games qualifying standard.