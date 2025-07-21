'Save me from myself' - Josh Taylor retires from boxing and reveals reason behind shock decision

Former undisputed world champion forced to hang up gloves

Josh Taylor has been forced to retire from boxing due to a medical issue.

The former undisputed world champion confirmed the shock decision in a social media post on Tuesday only two months after his last fight.

The Scotsman, who rose to prominence at the 2012 Olympics, went on to enjoy a stellar professional career, becoming the first undisputed world champion from Britain in the four-belt era.

Josh Taylor reacts after his win by unanimous decision over Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

His crowning moment came in Las Vegas in 2021 when he beat Jose Ramirez to unify all four of the major super-lightweight championships.

He then began a fierce rivalry with Jack Catterall, winning a contentious defence of his titles in their 2022 fight before losing the rematch. He also lost to Teofimo Lopez in Madison Square Garden in New York before suffering a third successive defeat in front of his home fans in Glasgow to Ekow Essuman in May by unanimous decision.

Taylor has now revealed that a problem with his eye means he has to hang up his gloves.

"I've had a recurring issue with my eye that unfortunately means I now have to call time on my career or risk losing my eyesight," Taylor stated.

"Whilst the fighter in me always wants to box on, I know I have to listen to the medical professionals and save me from myself. It is certainly not the way I wanted to bow out, but I have to listen to the doctors and those around me."

Josh Taylor celebrates his victory over Jack Catterall during the WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF world super-lightweight title fight at the OVO Hydro, on February 26, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He added: "I am just a kid from the Pans [Prestonpans in Scotland] who scaled the very top of the sport but I could not have done it without those who have supported me through thick and thin.

"First and foremost, I cannot thank you, the fans, enough. You always gave me your all, spending your hard-earned money to come and watch me fight. Especially the thousands that travelled to watch me box at Madison Square Garden. Your support has always meant the world to me and I have never taken it for granted.