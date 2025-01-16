Royal Rumble Odds 2025: Here are the 11 favourites to win the WWE men's event - including Logan Paul

It’s not long to go until one of the biggest night of the year for fans of professional wrestling - the WWE’s Royal Rumble.

And for the first time Netflix subscribers will be able to watch all the action for free, as part of a historic £4billion 10-year deal between the WWE and the streaming giant.

Earlier this months saw the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix, with the latest plots, beefs and bouts available every Monday, 52-weeks a year, as the wrestling roadshow travels across the USA and beyond.

The 38th annual Rumble will be the first major event to feature on Netflix and, as usual, will see 30 men and 30 women enter the ring one at a time, fighting to avoid being thrown out and be the last competitor standing.

This year’s Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 1, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, starting at about 1am UK time.

If you want to watch but don’t yet have a Netflix subscription you can sign up for £4.99 or more here.

In the meantime, here are the 11 wrestlers who the bookies reckon have the best chance of taking the Royal Rumble 2025 crown.

1 . John Cena John Cena has been world champion a record 16 times and is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time - earning an estimate $80 million in the process. He's the 8/11 favourite to win the Royal Rumble - and would certainly be a popular champion. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Roman Reigns Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and he's priced at 5/2 to triumph in a second this year. His 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is the fourth-longest world title reign in WWE history and the longest championship reign since 1988. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CM Punk Two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is a 10/3 third favourite to lift his first Royal Rumble title. His real name is Phillip Brooks. | Getty Images Photo Sales