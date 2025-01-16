Four of the favourites to win this year's WWE Royal Rumble.Four of the favourites to win this year's WWE Royal Rumble.
Royal Rumble Odds 2025: Here are the 11 favourites to win the WWE men's event - including Logan Paul

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:37 BST

These are the big names in the running to emerge from the wrestling free-for-all as a victor.

It’s not long to go until one of the biggest night of the year for fans of professional wrestling - the WWE’s Royal Rumble.

And for the first time Netflix subscribers will be able to watch all the action for free, as part of a historic £4billion 10-year deal between the WWE and the streaming giant.

Earlier this months saw the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix, with the latest plots, beefs and bouts available every Monday, 52-weeks a year, as the wrestling roadshow travels across the USA and beyond.

The 38th annual Rumble will be the first major event to feature on Netflix and, as usual, will see 30 men and 30 women enter the ring one at a time, fighting to avoid being thrown out and be the last competitor standing.

This year’s Rumble will take place on Saturday, February 1, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, starting at about 1am UK time.

If you want to watch but don’t yet have a Netflix subscription you can sign up for £4.99 or more here.

In the meantime, here are the 11 wrestlers who the bookies reckon have the best chance of taking the Royal Rumble 2025 crown.

John Cena has been world champion a record 16 times and is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time - earning an estimate $80 million in the process. He's the 8/11 favourite to win the Royal Rumble - and would certainly be a popular champion.

1. John Cena

John Cena has been world champion a record 16 times and is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time - earning an estimate $80 million in the process. He's the 8/11 favourite to win the Royal Rumble - and would certainly be a popular champion. | Getty Images

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and he's priced at 5/2 to triumph in a second this year. His 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is the fourth-longest world title reign in WWE history and the longest championship reign since 1988.

2. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and he's priced at 5/2 to triumph in a second this year. His 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is the fourth-longest world title reign in WWE history and the longest championship reign since 1988. | Getty Images

Two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is a 10/3 third favourite to lift his first Royal Rumble title. His real name is Phillip Brooks.

3. CM Punk

Two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is a 10/3 third favourite to lift his first Royal Rumble title. His real name is Phillip Brooks. | Getty Images

Seth Rollins holds the record for the longest televised match in WWE history, performing for 65 minutes whilst defeating Reigns and John Cena in the same night. He's also won the WWE World Tag Team Championship a record six times. He's a 10/3 shot to add the 2025 Royal Rumble to his CV.

4. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins holds the record for the longest televised match in WWE history, performing for 65 minutes whilst defeating Reigns and John Cena in the same night. He's also won the WWE World Tag Team Championship a record six times. He's a 10/3 shot to add the 2025 Royal Rumble to his CV. | Getty Images

