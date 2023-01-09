The Rocket will be looking to break more records at the first Triple Crown event of the year.

The Masters snooker is already underway, with the top 16 players in the world playing in front of capacity crowds at London’s Alexandra Palace – all hoping to win the final on Sunday, Janaury 15.

Last year's champion Neil Robertson is already out, having been beaten in the first round by Shaun Murphy despite a spirited comeback including a shot at a maximum 147 break.

And red-hot favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to get his campaign underway today (Monday, January 9), starting a year in which he will be bidding to extend or break a number of records and strengthen the case for him being the greatest player of all time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Rocket at the Masters snooker 2023.

How many Masters has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

The Rocket has won the Masters a record seven times, last triumphing in 2017 when he beat Joe Perry 10–7 in the final.

His other wins came in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2016.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is looking to win a record 8th Masters crown.

What records could he break at the Masters?

If he wins it will extends two records he currently holds – becoming the first player to win eight Masters titles and the first player to win 22 Triple Crown events.

He’ll also be looking to further extend his record of career maximums, which currently sits at 1,190.

The second largest total of career centuries is the 914 scored by Scotland’s John Higgins.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing?

The Rocket will start his mission for a record 8th Masters at 1pm on Monday, January 9, against Luca Brecel.

If he wins, he’ll take on either Mark Williams or David Gilbert in the quarter-final at 1pm on Thursday, January 12.

Another win will take him to a semi-final played at 1pm on Saturday, January 14.

The final well get underway at 1pm the next day – Sunday, January 15.

You can watch all the action live on the BBC – including on the iPlayer and the Red Button.

How much money will he win if he triumphs?

Along with the Paul Hunter Trophy, named in honour of the three-time champion who died in 2006 aged 27, the Masters winner will also receive a cheque for £250,000

The runner-up wins £100,000, semifinalists £60,000, quarterfinalist £30,000, and even players who fail to win a game will get £15,000.

Who are his main rivals for the title?

The second favourite to win the Masters 2023 is Judd Trump with odds of 7/2, followed by Mark Allen (9/1) and Shaun Murphy (15/2).

How much prize money has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has amassed prize money of £12.6 million during his glittering career – including £500,000 for winning last year’s World Snooker Championship.

How many 147s has Ronnie O’Sullivan achieved?

O’Sullivan holds the record for most 147 breaks in professional tournament snooker with 15 career maximims. He has also completed the feat in the shortest time – with his maiden 147 at the 1997 World Championship taking just five minutes and 20 seconds.

Who is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s partner?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been with partner Laila Rouass since 2012.

