River Tay opening launches with traditional ‘quaich’ of whisky blessing
Amid the skirl of pipes and whisky splashing into the river, TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of the season. Through FishPal, anglers can now book permits on the Tay and Scotland’s other main rivers as they reopen.
The darkest days of winter are over for anglers as the first of Scotland’s major rivers has reopened. The River Tay opening ceremony took place on January 15 and already the 2025 salmon season is in full swim.
The traditional ceremony involves bagpipes and a river blessing with whisky hurled from a silver ‘quaich’ – a Scottish shallow drinking bowl. TV presenter Paul Murton, best known for his series Grand Tours of Scotland, made the first cast of the year.
Many anglers turned out to see the fully booked event. They were marched down from Meikleour boathouse to the Tay by the Perth and District Pipe Band. Alisdair (Ali) Ker, FishPal’s Head of Scotland and N England, was also there to announce that last season’s donations, made by anglers booking River Tay permits through FishPal, raised £4,057 for charity.
The money will be donated to organisations supporting young anglers. FishPal is an innovative service that enables anglers to book fly fishing permits and accommodation online.
Angling expert Will Draper, Head of FishPal, says: "The Tay’s opening ceremony location, near Meikleour House in Perthshire, has been a highly popular beat for anglers for many generations. Using FishPal, it’s now very easy for anyone in the UK and beyond to book a permit online for Meikleour and Upper Islamouth. Anglers can even book accommodation at the same time if required.
"The picturesque beat is set in the stunning grounds of Meikleour House and commences at the junction of the Tay and Isla Rivers and extends along both banks for around 1.7 miles upstream. It is perhaps for its Islamouth and Castle Pools that Meikleour is most famous and to follow the path to these pools is to follow in the footsteps of many angling greats. Meikleour welcomes the expert and novice alike and can provide tuition if required.
"The Tay may be the first of Scotland’s great main rivers to open this year but it will be swiftly followed by the River Tweed and the River Dee. Both of these have their opening ceremonies on Februar 1y. Needless to say, after our enforced winter rest, FishPal will be there for both events."
The Duchess of Roxburghe will officially open the River Tweed at Kelso Town Hall, followed by a ceremonial walk to the river. Led by pipers, the walk culminates at Junction Beat below Kelso Bridge, where the river will be blessed with a traditional quaich of Glenkinchie whisky. Visitors can then return to Kelso Town Hall for the grand opening of the Fly-Tying Fair.
Anglers can book permits and accommodation for the Tweed now, in advance of the start of the season, with rod permits available from just £12 a day on some beats.
The third of Scotland’s major rivers to open is the Dee, also on February 1. Last year, hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the River Dee at the Milton of Crathes for its opening ceremony. This year’s event will also reveal the winners of the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board's keenly fought trophies.
Beats along the Dee, together with local accommodation, are available to book now on FishPal. The Milton of Crathes is a great spot for anglers. The Crathes Castle beat offers stunning scenery and the chance to catch large multi-winter salmon as they enter the river in the spring. Permits are available now for fishing from February 3 in this delightful location.
For anyone wanting to see these traditional river openings, FishPal’s video of this year’s River Tay ceremony is now available to watch free on YouTube and catches the (distinctly whisky-tinged) flavour of the events.
For more information on booking permits and accommodation across all of Scotland’s great fishing rivers in 2025, see https://www.fishpal.com/Scotland/