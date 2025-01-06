Darts players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with darters’ earnings dwarfing those of previous legends of the game such as Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.

Darting prodigy Luke Littler had barely won a penny 13 months ago but he’s now he’s a millionaire, particularly after winning the World Championships last week and bolstering his bank balance by a cool half million.

The PDC work out their seedings by looking at the prize money from ranking tournaments over the last two years.

Of course, this is only part of a dart players income, but it still tells us who is earning most on the oche.

Here are the current top 11 - and how much they have won.

1 . Luke Humphries Winning last year's World Championship gave world number one a huge £500,000 earnings boost, helping his prize money to rise to a bumper £1,804,250. Had he successfully defended his title he would have been the first player to top £2 million in prize money in a single ranking period. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Luke Littler Just 13 months ago Luke 'The Nuke' Littler had barely won any money from darts. Fast forward a year since his memorable first World Championship final and he's won the title at the second time of asking. He's now banked a remarkable £1,111,850. You suspect he will be topping this list sooner rather than later. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michael van Gerwen Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has banked £815,500 in the two year ranking period - just missing out on a win at this year's world championships. | Getty Images Photo Sales