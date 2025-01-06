These players all make serious cash from playing darts.These players all make serious cash from playing darts.
Richest Dart Players: The 11 men who have won most in the last two years - following the World Championships

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 12:38 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 12:48 GMT

It’s not a bad job being a top darts player...

Darts players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with darters’ earnings dwarfing those of previous legends of the game such as Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson.

Darting prodigy Luke Littler had barely won a penny 13 months ago but he’s now he’s a millionaire, particularly after winning the World Championships last week and bolstering his bank balance by a cool half million.

The PDC work out their seedings by looking at the prize money from ranking tournaments over the last two years.

Of course, this is only part of a dart players income, but it still tells us who is earning most on the oche.

Here are the current top 11 - and how much they have won.

Winning last year's World Championship gave world number one a huge £500,000 earnings boost, helping his prize money to rise to a bumper £1,804,250. Had he successfully defended his title he would have been the first player to top £2 million in prize money in a single ranking period.

1. Luke Humphries

Just 13 months ago Luke 'The Nuke' Littler had barely won any money from darts. Fast forward a year since his memorable first World Championship final and he's won the title at the second time of asking. He's now banked a remarkable £1,111,850. You suspect he will be topping this list sooner rather than later.

2. Luke Littler

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has banked £815,500 in the two year ranking period - just missing out on a win at this year's world championships.

3. Michael van Gerwen

England's Rob Cross didn't have a great 2024, the highlight being a World Championship semi-final which he lost to eventual winner Luke Humphries. He still makes the top three though, with prize money of £551,750.

4. Rob Cross

