Richard Moore honoured by Tour de France organisers at special ceremony in Lille

Race director Christian Prudhomme joined on stage by Moore's wife Virginie and five-year-old son Maxime, plus his colleagues Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie. Pic: Charlotte Elton

Richard, who died in March aged 48, covered several editions of the Tour de France for the Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday. His book about the 1986 race, Slaying the Badger, is also regarded as a cycling classic.

More recently he founded the Cycling Podcast with friends and colleagues Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe.

Birnie and Friebe were present yesterday as Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme presented a loyalty trophy to Richard’s wife Virginie and five-year-old son Maxime.

Maxime was also given a yellow jersey from Wout van Aert, the then race leader.

Prudhomme told them that he hoped the friendship between the Tour and the family would continue.