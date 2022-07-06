Richard Moore honoured by Tour de France organisers at special ceremony in Lille

Richard Moore has been honoured by Tour de France organisers at a special ceremony held before the start of the fifth stage in Lille.

By Alan Pattullo
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:34 pm
Race director Christian Prudhomme joined on stage by Moore's wife Virginie and five-year-old son Maxime, plus his colleagues Daniel Friebe and Lionel Birnie. Pic: Charlotte Elton
Richard, who died in March aged 48, covered several editions of the Tour de France for the Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday. His book about the 1986 race, Slaying the Badger, is also regarded as a cycling classic.

More recently he founded the Cycling Podcast with friends and colleagues Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe.

Birnie and Friebe were present yesterday as Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme presented a loyalty trophy to Richard’s wife Virginie and five-year-old son Maxime.

Maxime was also given a yellow jersey from Wout van Aert, the then race leader.

Prudhomme told them that he hoped the friendship between the Tour and the family would continue.

“It counts just as much as our shared passion for the bike, for cycling and for the Tour,” he said.

Richard Moore: The Tour de France has a Buffalo-shaped hole in it

