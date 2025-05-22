Rare Tommy McLean Rangers shirt sells for world record price at auction

Graham Budd, the UK's leading auctioneers of sports memorabilia, brought 372 iconic lots to the Trades Hall of Glasgow for a one-day-only auction packed with match-worn shirts, medals, caps and unforgettable items that trace Scotland’s proud footballing heritage.

Also of note: a 1965 Ferenc Puskás Real Madrid shirt worn vs. Kilmarnock in the European Cup (Lot 103) fetched £40,000, underscoring the strong demand for rare European club memorabilia.

Lot 100 Tommy McLean blue, green, yellow and red No.7 Silver Jubilee match worn shirt, 1977

Credit: Graham Budd

Another standout and one of the more eye-catching shirts in the auction was a colourful Glasgow Select Silver Jubilee shirt, also worn by McLean in the commemorative match against the Football League on 17th May 1977 at Hampden Park. The shirt - blending the colours of Glasgow's four city football teams, Celtic, Rangers, Partick Thistle, and Queen's Park - was part of a full strip worn during a memorable 2-1 win.

Other key lots include:

Credit: Graham Budd

Lot 133 – Davie Provan’s 1985 Celtic Scottish Cup Final shirt, worn as he scored the equaliser in Celtic’s 2-1 win.

Lot 135 – 1978 Celtic v Rangers League Cup Final tracksuit top.

Lot 149 – Danny McGrain’s 1982 Celtic v Real Sociedad shirt, worn as captain in a 2-1 European Cup win.

The auction was held in the Robert Adam Room at Trades Hall, 85 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UH on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

