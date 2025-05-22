Rare Tommy McLean Rangers shirt sells for world record price at auction

By Amy Van Schalkwyk
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:12 BST
A treasure trove of Scottish football memorabilia went under the hammer on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, including Tommy McLean’s 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup Final shirt (Lot 83), which sold for £19,000 - setting a new world record for a Scottish football shirt at auction.

Graham Budd, the UK's leading auctioneers of sports memorabilia, brought 372 iconic lots to the Trades Hall of Glasgow for a one-day-only auction packed with match-worn shirts, medals, caps and unforgettable items that trace Scotland’s proud footballing heritage.

Also of note: a 1965 Ferenc Puskás Real Madrid shirt worn vs. Kilmarnock in the European Cup (Lot 103) fetched £40,000, underscoring the strong demand for rare European club memorabilia.

Lot 100 Tommy McLean blue, green, yellow and red No.7 Silver Jubilee match worn shirt, 1977

Credit: Graham Budd

Another standout and one of the more eye-catching shirts in the auction was a colourful Glasgow Select Silver Jubilee shirt, also worn by McLean in the commemorative match against the Football League on 17th May 1977 at Hampden Park. The shirt - blending the colours of Glasgow's four city football teams, Celtic, Rangers, Partick Thistle, and Queen's Park - was part of a full strip worn during a memorable 2-1 win.

Other key lots include:

Credit: Graham Budd

Lot 133 – Davie Provan’s 1985 Celtic Scottish Cup Final shirt, worn as he scored the equaliser in Celtic’s 2-1 win.

Lot 135 – 1978 Celtic v Rangers League Cup Final tracksuit top.

Lot 149 – Danny McGrain’s 1982 Celtic v Real Sociedad shirt, worn as captain in a 2-1 European Cup win.

The auction was held in the Robert Adam Room at Trades Hall, 85 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UH on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

