Rafael Nadal casts fresh doubts over playing French Open after pulling out of Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal is facing a race to be fit for the French Open following his withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 37-year-old, who has not played competitively after suffering a muscle injury in Brisbane in January, was expected to return to the court in time for clay-court season, so often his most fruitful time of the season. But in a post on social media, he revealed he is simply not ready to play and that he is going through “very difficult moments, sporting-wise”. The French Open begins on Monday, May 20, with further Masters events set to take place in Madrid and Rome before the second Slam of the season.

“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise,” Nadal, who has won the title 11 times in Monte Carlo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me. And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today.

Rafael Nadal continues to be sidelined due to fitness issues.