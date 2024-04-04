Rafael Nadal casts fresh doubts over playing French Open after pulling out of Monte Carlo Masters
Rafael Nadal is facing a race to be fit for the French Open following his withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters.
The 37-year-old, who has not played competitively after suffering a muscle injury in Brisbane in January, was expected to return to the court in time for clay-court season, so often his most fruitful time of the season. But in a post on social media, he revealed he is simply not ready to play and that he is going through “very difficult moments, sporting-wise”. The French Open begins on Monday, May 20, with further Masters events set to take place in Madrid and Rome before the second Slam of the season.
“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise,” Nadal, who has won the title 11 times in Monte Carlo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me. And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today.
“You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events. The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better. Thanks again to all, as always, for all the support and best wishes!”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.