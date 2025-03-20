Players Championship Snooker 2025 Thursday Quarter Final Schedule: Prize money, how to watch, John Higgins next match
The Players Championship was first played in 2011 under its original name of the Players Tour Championship and involves the top 16 players in the world.
Last year saw Northern Ireland’a Mark Allen triumph after a 10-8 win over Zhang Anda in the final.
Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament, as it reaches the third day of play.
When is the Players Championship being played?
The tournament takes place from March 17-23 at the Telford International Centre. It is the 16th ranking event of the 2024–25 season.
What players qualified?
The following are the top 16 players in the world who will fight it out for the trophy:
- Judd Trump
- Kyren Wilson
- Neil Robertson
- John Higgins
- Xiao Guodong
- Mark Selby
- Mark Williams
- Barry Hawkins
- Shaun Murphy
- Ding Junhui
- Si Jiahui
- Wu Yize
- Chris Wakelin
- Stuart Bingham
- Mark Allen
- Lei Peifan
What is the prize money for the Players International?
- Winner: £150,000
- Runner-up: £70,000
- Semi-final: £35,000
- Quarter-final: £20,000
- Last 16: £15,000
- Highest break: £10,000
Why is Ronnie O'Sullivan not playing?
Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season and so failed to qualify.
What is the Thursday schedule?
The second and third quarter finals are taking place today, as follows:
1pm: Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
7pm: Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy
What have the results been so far?
First round
- Mark Williams 6-2 Ding Junhui
- Kyren Wilson 6-3 Mark Allen
- Neil Robertson 6-4 Stuart Bingham
- Mark Selby 6-3 Si Jiahui
- Judd Trump 6-2 Lei Peifan
- Barry Hawkins 4-6 Shaun Murphy
- John Higgins 6-5 Chris Wakelin
- Xiao Guodong 6-5 Wu Yize
Quarter finals
Mark Williams 3-6 Kyren Wilson
When is John Higgins playing?
Scotland’s John Higgins will be playing his quarter final match against Xiao Guodong on Friday, March 21 at 1pm.
Who is favourite to win?
Judd Trump is the 5/2 favourite, followed by Kyren Wilson (9/2), Mark Selby (7/1) and John Higgins (8/1).
Can I watch the snooker on television?
You can still catch up on all the action if you can't make it along to Telford. Matches will be broadcast live on ITV4, and will be available to catch up on via the STV Player.
What's the schedule of matches?
- Round one matches will be played from March 17-19.
- The quarter-finals will be played on March 20-21.
- The semi-finals will be played from March 22.
- The final will be played on March 23.
All matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to six) except the final, which is played as the best of 19 frames (first to ten).
