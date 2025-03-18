Players Championship Snooker 2025 Prize Money: How much the winner gets, schedule, how to watch, is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?
The Players Championship was first played in 2011 under its original name of the Players Tour Championship and involves the top 16 players in the world.
Last year saw Northern Ireland’a Mark Allen triumph after a 10-8 win overZhang Anda in the final.
Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.
When is the Players Championship being played?
The tournament takes place from March 17-23 at the Telford International Centre. It is the 16th ranking event of the 2024–25 season.
What players qualified?
The following are the top 16 players in the world who will fight it out for the trophy:
- Judd Trump
- Kyren Wilson
- Neil Robertson
- John Higgins
- Xiao Guodong
- Mark Selby
- Mark Williams
- Barry Hawkins
- Shaun Murphy
- Ding Junhui
- Si Jiahui
- Wu Yize
- Chris Wakelin
- Stuart Bingham
- Mark Allen
- Lei Peifan
What is the prize money for the Players International?
Why is Ronnie O'Sullivan not playing?
Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season and so failed to qualify.
What is the draw?
The first round draw is as follows:
- Judd Trump v Lei Peifan
- Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy
- Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize
- John Higgins v Chris Wakelin
- Neil Robertson v Stuart Bingham
- Mark Selby v Si Jiahui
- Mark Williams v Ding Junhui
- Kyren Wilson v Mark Allen
When is John Higgins playing?
Scotland’s John Higgins will be playing his first round match on Wednesday, March 19, against Chris Wakelin at around 1pm.
Who is favourite to win?
Judd Trump is the 5/2 favourite, followed by Kyren Wilson (9/2), Mark Selby (7/1) and John Higgins (8/1).
What's the format?
All matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to six) except the final, which is played as the best of 19 frames (first to ten).
What's the schedule of matches?
- Round one matches will be played from March 17-19.
- The quarter-finals will be played on March 20.
- The semi-finals will be played from March 21-22.
- The final will be played on March 23.
You can still catch up on all the action if you can't make it along to Telford. Matches will be broadcast live on ITV4, and will be available to catch up on via the STV Player.
