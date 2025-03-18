Mark Allen is the defending champion at the Players Championship. | Getty Images

The world's best snooker players are battling it out on the baize in Telford this week.

The Players Championship was first played in 2011 under its original name of the Players Tour Championship and involves the top 16 players in the world.

Last year saw Northern Ireland’a Mark Allen triumph after a 10-8 win over Zhang Anda in the final.

Here's everything you need to know about this year’s tournament.

When is the Players Championship being played?

The tournament takes place from March 17-23 at the Telford International Centre. It is the 16th ranking event of the 2024–25 season.

What players qualified?

The following are the top 16 players in the world who will fight it out for the trophy:

Judd Trump Kyren Wilson Neil Robertson John Higgins Xiao Guodong Mark Selby Mark Williams Barry Hawkins Shaun Murphy Ding Junhui Si Jiahui Wu Yize Chris Wakelin Stuart Bingham Mark Allen Lei Peifan

What is the prize money for the Players International?

There is a total prize pot of £500,000, broken up as follows:

Winner: £150,000

Runner-up: £70,000

Semi-final: £35,000

Quarter-final: £20,000

Last 16: £15,000

Highest break: £10,000

Why is Ronnie O'Sullivan not playing?

Ronnie O'Sullivan has barely played this season and so failed to qualify.

What is the draw?

The first round draw is as follows:

Judd Trump v Lei Peifan

Barry Hawkins v Shaun Murphy

Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize

John Higgins v Chris Wakelin

Neil Robertson v Stuart Bingham

Mark Selby v Si Jiahui

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui

Kyren Wilson v Mark Allen

When is John Higgins playing?

Scotland’s John Higgins will be playing his first round match on Wednesday, March 19, against Chris Wakelin at around 1pm.

Who is favourite to win?

Judd Trump is the 5/2 favourite, followed by Kyren Wilson (9/2), Mark Selby (7/1) and John Higgins (8/1).

What's the format?

All matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to six) except the final, which is played as the best of 19 frames (first to ten).

What's the schedule of matches?

Round one matches will be played from March 17-19.

The quarter-finals will be played on March 20.

The semi-finals will be played from March 21-22.

The final will be played on March 23.