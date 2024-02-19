Players Championship Snooker 2024: Prize money, how to watch, schedule, odds, is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?
The Players Championship was first played in 2011 under its original name of the Players Tour Championship and involves the top 16 players in the world.
Last year saw England's Shaun Murphy triumph after a 10-4 win over Ali Carter in the final. It was the first time Murphy had won the title since taking the inaugural event in 2011.
This year's tournament looks like being a classic, and starts on Monday, February 19.
When is the Players Championship being played?
The tournament takes place from February 19-25 February at the Telford International Centre. It is the 14th ranking event of the 2023–24 season.
What players have qualified?
The following are the top 16 players in the world who will fight it out for the trophy:
- Judd Trump (England)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan (England)
- Zhang Anda (China)
- Gary Wilson (England)
- Mark Williams (Wales)
- Ding Junhui (China)
- Barry Hawkins (England)
- Tom Ford (England)
- Ali Carter (England)
- Mark Selby (England)
- John Higgins (Scotland)
- Mark Allen (Northern Ireland)
- Hossein Vafaei (Iran)
- Noppon Saengkham (Thailand)
- Zhou Yuelong (China)
- Chris Wakelin (England)
What is the prize money for the Players International?
- Winner: £125,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-final: £30,000
- Quarter-final: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Highest break: £10,000
Is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?
After pulling out from the Welsh Open due to 'stage fright', Ronnie O'Sullivan will be taking part in the Players Championship.
What is the draw?
The first round draw is as follows:
- Judd Trump v Chris Wakelin
- Tom Ford v Ali Carter
- Mark Williams v Mark Allen
- Gary Wilson v Hossein Vafaei
- Zhang Anda v Noppon Saengkham
- Ding Junhui v John Higgins
- Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong
Who is favourite to win?
Judd Trump is the bookies' favourite with odds of 2/1, closely followed by Ronnie O'Sullivan at 9/4. After the big two the odds drift out for Mark Selby (9/1), Mark Allen (12/1), John Higgins (12/1) and Mark Williams (18/1).
What's the format?
All matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to six) except the final, which is played as the best of 19 frames (first to ten).
What's the schedule of matches?
- Round one matches will be played from February 19-21.
- The quarter-finals will be played from February 21-23.
- The semi-finals will be played from February 23-24.
- The final will be played on February 25.
Can I watch the Players Championship on television?
You can still catch up on all the action if you can't make it along to Telford. Matches will be broadcast live on STV in Scotland, and will be available to catch up on via the STV Player.
