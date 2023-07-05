All Sections
Play suspended at Wimbledon as Just Stop Oil protesters invade court and throw orange confetti

Wimbledon became the latest major sporting event targeted by protesters after two people wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts ran on to Court 18 on the third day of the Championships.
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST
A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The first-round match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov was suspended after two protesters got onto the grass court and threw orange confetti glitter on to the surface.

Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Wimbledon Tennis Championships,” a statement from the climate activist read.

“At around 14:10 two Just Stop Oil supporters ran onto Court 18, disrupting the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov.

A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confettiA Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti

“The supporters threw environmentally-friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the courts, before being removed. Play was briefly delayed whilst marshals picked up the pieces.”

More follows

