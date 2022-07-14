Peterhead athletes get back into action

Mark Beagrie got a new club record with his run

Friday, July 8 saw the return of the Inverness Campus 5k which brought many top runners to the event with top 10 athletes boasting PBs of under 16 minutes.

Sean Chalmers of Inverness Harriers ended up with the win which was just ten seconds off the course record, winning in a time of just 14:15.

Peterhead Althetics Club had one runner competing and hoping for a new personal best. Ryan McRae ran very well in the competitive field to finish 28th in a time of 17:28 – just 13 seconds off his PB.

Meanwhile, the same weekend saw the return of the Scottish Athletics Masters Championship, which was held in Dundee.

The soaring temperatures did not stop John Roberston M60 of Peterhead Athletics Club running in the 1500m. He ran with 14 other Masters to finish 11th in a time of 5:34:25 for a PB and club record. John also picked up the Scottish Athletics Silver Medal for finishing second M60.

Sunday was the turn of the Masters 5000m. There were two heats with a combined field of 26 runners.

John again competed and finished 10th in his heat and 18th overall in a time of 20:25:83. Peterhead’s second athlete was Mark Beagrie M35 who was racing in the second heat.