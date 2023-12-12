All Sections
Michael Smith is the defending champion but is not favourite for this year's title.

PDC Darts World Championships 2024 Odds: Here are the 11 favourites to lift the Sid Waddell trophy

As the players prepare to take to the oche, here are the latest odds for the biggest darts tournament in the world.

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT

Starting on Friday, December 15, 2023, and reaching its conclusion on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in darts.

This year’s tournament is the 31st organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace, better known to fans as the Ally Pally.

England's Michael Smith is the defending champion, but will face stiff opposition to retain his title, as this list of the leading contenders shows.

1. Luke Humphries

England's Luke Humphries is the 10/3 favourite for the titles. Nicknamed Cool Hand Luke, the world number three is the reigning World Grand Prix champion, Grand Slam of Darts champion, and Players Championship Finals champion.

2. Michael van Gerwen

Michael van Gerwen, from the Netherlands, is 7/2 second favourite. Currently ranked second in the world, he is a three-time PDC World Champion, having won the title in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

3. Gerwyn Price

The 11/2 third favourite is Wales' Gerwyn Price. Nicknamed 'The Iceman' he is the world number five and became the first Welshman to become PDC World Champion in 2021.

4. Michael Smith

You can get odds of 10/1 on defending champion Michael Smith successfully defending his title. The Englishman is nicknamed Bully Boy and has also previously won the 2013 PDC Under-21 World Champion and another 17 PDC titles.

