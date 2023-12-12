As the players prepare to take to the oche, here are the latest odds for the biggest darts tournament in the world.

Starting on Friday, December 15, 2023, and reaching its conclusion on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in darts.

This year’s tournament is the 31st organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace, better known to fans as the Ally Pally.

England's Michael Smith is the defending champion, but will face stiff opposition to retain his title, as this list of the leading contenders shows.

1 . Luke Humphries England's Luke Humphries is the 10/3 favourite for the titles. Nicknamed Cool Hand Luke, the world number three is the reigning World Grand Prix champion, Grand Slam of Darts champion, and Players Championship Finals champion.

2 . Michael van Gerwen Michael van Gerwen, from the Netherlands, is 7/2 second favourite. Currently ranked second in the world, he is a three-time PDC World Champion, having won the title in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

3 . Gerwyn Price The 11/2 third favourite is Wales' Gerwyn Price. Nicknamed 'The Iceman' he is the world number five and became the first Welshman to become PDC World Champion in 2021.