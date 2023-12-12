PDC Darts World Championships 2024 Odds: Here are the 11 favourites to lift the Sid Waddell trophy
As the players prepare to take to the oche, here are the latest odds for the biggest darts tournament in the world.
Starting on Friday, December 15, 2023, and reaching its conclusion on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the New Year-spanning PDC World Championships is the most sought after trophy in darts.
This year’s tournament is the 31st organised by the Professional Darts Corporation since it separated from the now-defunct British Darts Organisation and will take place at London’s Alexandra Palace, better known to fans as the Ally Pally.
England's Michael Smith is the defending champion, but will face stiff opposition to retain his title, as this list of the leading contenders shows.