Partick Thistle immortalise club legend Davie McParland in paint at Firhill

Artist, Bobby McNamara AKA Rogue Oner works on the Jags' mural. Picture: John Devlin.

The former player and manager’s image will be one of the first sights supporters see as they approach the ground from Maryhill Road as part of a new mural being painted at the Championship side’s home.

McParland played in Thistle’s iconic red and yellow stripes 584 times and, as Scot Symon’s successor as manager between 1970 and 1974, he famously led them to promotion in his first season.

Fans will file alongside image of the club legend, who died in 2018, as they head to the home section of the Jackie Husband Stand on a matchday. The painting, of McPartland in his playing days, forms part of a club commissioned mural by artist Bobby McNamara, also known as Rogue Oner, which will cover the brickwork to the rear of the old terraces at the South Drive end of Firhill.

