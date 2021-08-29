Paralympics Day 6: What to look out from our Scottish athletes

Gordon Reid will be looking for more medals in Tokyo.

Here are the key Scottish lines to look out for:

Ben Rowlings – T34 100m final – 2:43am

Rowlings, who is based in Stirling, takes to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium track on Monday bidding to add Paralympic glory to his glittering haul of international medals.

He scooped a pair of European Championship silvers in 2018 in the 800m and 400m but will now hope to hit the jackpot in his sport’s blue riband 100m event.

Rowlings banked European bronze over the distance in 2016 and will line up in Lane 9 trying to topple Tunisia’s two-time defending champion Walid Ktila.

Gordon Reid – wheelchair tennis – time TBC

ParalympicsGB’s wheelchair tennis stars have endured a rotten preparation for the Games after a member of their support staff tested positive for coronavirus last week.

None of the seven-strong team were identified as close contacts, however, meaning Rio singles champion Reid can further extend his legacy as an undisputed great.

Reid is an 18-time Grand Slam champion and will compete both alongside Hewett in the doubles, and against Japan’s Takashi Sanada in the singles, on Monday morning.

Andrew Mullen – S5 50m backstroke – 1:52am

Glasgow’s Andrew Mullen takes to the Tokyo water once more as he lines up for his S5 50m backstroke heat in the early hours.

Mullen, 24, helped the British team reach the 4x50m freestyle relay final last week but knows the individual backstroke event represents his best chance of a medal.