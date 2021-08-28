Paralympics 2020 on Sunday: Scots to watch out for on day five in Tokyo

Maria Lyle will contest the T35 200m final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday morning. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Dunbar speed queen Lyle, 21, finished third in the blue riband sprint event on Friday but will take to the track once again for the T35 200m final at 11:44am.

Elsewhere, fellow athletics ace Samantha Kinghorn competes in her T53 800m heat while swimmer Scott Quin guns for glory in the S14 100m breaststroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a super Saturday for ParalympicsGB, here’s the lowdown on the key Scots to follow on Day Five in Tokyo.

Maria Lyle – T35 200m final

Lyle bagged bronze in the T35 100m on Friday as China’s Zhou Xia scorched her way to gold.

So she’ll be plotting to climb two steps higher on the podium when she descends on the Tokyo Olympic Stadium once more.

Lyle finished third in both the 100m and 200m at Rio 2016 but after soaring to a gold medal double at this year’s European Championships, knows she has what it takes to topple Zhou – who lines up alongside her in Lane 4.

Samantha Kinghorn – T53 800m heat 1

Melrose star Kinghorn, 25, opens up her T53 800m campaign in the first athletics session on Sunday morning.

Versatile Kinghorn – who also competes in the 100m and 400m – finished sixth over the longer distance at Rio 2016 but will be hoping to emulate the form that saw her crowned 2014 European champion to clamber onto the podium.

Scott Quin – S14 100m breaststroke heat 2

Edinburgh’s Scott Quin scooped Rio 2016 silver in the SW14 backstroke and will compete in his classification’s breaststroke event in the middle of the night.

ParalympicsGB have followed in Team GB’s glittering swimming footsteps in Japan and after fellow Scot Stephen Clegg banked S12 100m backstroke bronze, Quin will be hoping to go even better at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Sainsbury’s is a proud supporter of ParalympicsGB and a champion of inclusive sport for all. Sainsbury’s commitment to helping customers to eat better has been at the heart of what we do since 1869. For more information on Sainsbury’s visit www.sainsburys.co.uk/ and https://paralympics.org.uk/