Paralympics 2020: Maria Lyle, Nathan MacQueen, Andrew Mullen - the Scots to watch on day three in Tokyo

Maria Lyle will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics after after doing the 100m and 200m double at the European Championships. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Athletics, the Games’ blue riband sport, gets underway and sprint star Lyle will take to the Tokyo Olympic Stadium track for her blink-and-you’ll-miss-it T35 100m event.

Three-time Rio medallist Lyle, 21, will be joined by fellow Scots Nathan MacQueen – archery – and Andrew Mullen – swimming – on Friday as ParalympicsGB bid to build on their glittering start to Tokyo 2020.

And with a mouthwatering day of action in store, here’s the lowdown on the cream of the Scottish crop starring on the Japanese stage on Friday.

Maria Lyle – athletics – T35 100m

Lyle competes in her T35 100m heat bidding to climb two steps on the podium higher than her Rio 2016 bronze.

The Dunbar ace is one of several Paralympians to have been candid about her mental health in the run-up to the Games, admitting she ‘hated’ that experience in Brazil five years ago. Lyle also won bronze in the T35 200m and silver in the 4x100m relay and comes into the Games in red-hot form after doing the 100m and 200m double at the European Championships. She’ll face a battle against Australian world record holder Isis Holt, however, with the stage all set for a heart-thumping first wheelchair race final of the Games – providing she makes it through her heat.

Nathan MacQueen – archery – men’s individual compound

Addiewell archery ace MacQueen will be hoping to hit the Tokyo target when he competes in the men’s individual compound competition.

MacQueen, 30, finished ninth in Rio but after racking up a bulging haul of medals since, is gunning for a podium spot in Japan.

MacQueen will compete alongside grandfather of the ParalympicsGB team John Stubbs, 56, in the event, who blazed a trail as the team’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony with five-time Games champion Ellie Simmonds.

Andrew Mullen – swimming – men’s S5 50m butterfly

Three-time Paralympic medallist Andrew Mullen competes in the heats of his men’s S5 50m butterfly event on Friday morning.

Mullen, from Glasgow, scooped silver and a pair of bronzes at Rio 2016 after making his Games debut in London and finishing fourth on home soil.

