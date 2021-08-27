Paralympics 2020 Day 4: What to look out for, which Scots are in action

Scottish stars will be hoping to make it a Paralympic super Saturday to savour on a busy day of action at Tokyo 2020.

By Will Jennings
Friday, 27th August 2021, 4:23 pm
More medals will be up for grabs in day 4 of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Triathlon, boccia and swimming all take centre stage as ParalympicsGB bid to build on their strong start to the Games after Dame Sarah Storey racked up their first medal on Wednesday.

The team’s Scottish contingent will be front and centre of the drama and with an exciting day in store, here’s all you need to know about the key names in action ahead of the first weekend of the Games.

Alison Peasgood – triathlon – women’s PTVI

Para-triathlon’s PTVI category sees visually-impaired athletes compete accompanied by a guide.

And one of ParalympicsGB’s chief medal hopes will be Dunfermline ace Alison Peasgood, who joins forces with guide Nikki Bartlett in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Stephen McGuire – boccia – BC4

Scotland are well-represented in boccia – a precision ball-game for athletes with severe physical disabilities.

And one of the stars in action is Hamilton hero Stephen McGuire, a stalwart of the sport having soared to a bulging haul of British and Scottish titles across a storied career on the court.

Jamie and Scott McCowan – boccia – BC3

From one set of boccia brothers to another, Jamie and Scott McCowan will be hoping their telepathic family connection can propel them to BC3 glory.

Jamie, from Dundonald, and Scott, from Edinburgh, both featured at Rio 2016 and are now experienced campaigners on the boccia circuit after taking up the sport in 2006.

